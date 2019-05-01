NORTH BEND — Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA) hosted its second annual Iron Chef fundraiser Saturday night at The Mill Casino-Hotel in North Bend.
The event, which is mirrored from the television show of the same name, calls on three local chefs from around the South Coast to participate in its friendly cooking competition.
This year, contestants included returning 2018 champion Karen Owsley of The Mill Casino, Eoghain O’Neill of Restaurant O and Dylan Martin of Pacific Grill at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Using ingredients from an emergency food box, which were pulled from ORCCA’s South Coast Food Share program, the chefs, who were under a strict time constraint, were tasked with creating two dishes.
The chefs were also tasked with incorporating two mystery ingredients which were revealed to be octopus provided by Port Orford Sustainable Seafood and lamp chops from Wild Rivers Lamb.
The judges for the event scored each dish based on its taste, presentation and how well they used the secret ingredients. After much deliberation, the event’s host, former contestant John Beane, announced Dylan Martin the 2019 Iron Chef winner.
“I joined this competition because I wanted to support the same community that had supported me growing up,” said Martin. “I’m no stranger to emergency food boxes and as kid having limited ingredients and cooking for the whole family kind of prepared me for today.”
Development director at ORCCA Sara Stephens said the event not only aims to raise funds for the numerous programs offered at ORCCA such as its food bank, but it also hopes to raise awareness of the work it does with continuing its mission to provide emergency services to those in need and joining the fight against poverty.
“Last year we were able to use all the proceeds raised as flexible funding for our programs which really helped us in assisting families in crisis,” said Stephens.
When asked if she’d like to compete again this year as the returning champion, Owsley said she couldn’t pass on the opportunity to once again be part of a fundraiser and organization that helps feed people in need.
She also talked about possibly partnering with ORCCA in hosting cooking classes for community members interested in learning how to make well rounded meals using ingredients from their food boxes.
In addition to the competition, the event also featured a dinner by Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti, live entertainment and a silent auction which included about 60 auction items. The items, which were donated from a number of community partners, were valued together at about $14,000.
“I want to thank the community for their continued generosity and for supporting us as well as The Mill Casino,” said Stephens. “We really appreciate it.”
The event sold out and more than $14,000 was raised. The nonprofit organization was created in 1965 and currently supports over 38,000 people each year in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties. To learn more about ORCCA and its programs, visit its website at https://www.orcca.us/.