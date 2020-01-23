COOS BAY — Old City Hall has been purchased by Bridge Street Commercial LLC out of Tigard, which intends to make improvements to the coffee shop, restaurant/bar, banquet facility and the building’s façade.
Since purchasing the building, BCS has already provided the City of Coos Bay with the necessary information to process the permits needed to make renovations to the building.
A renovation design submitted to the City of Coos Bay from the new owners of the Old City Hall building, Bridge Street Commercial.
You have free articles remaining.
With the help of CJ Hansen Construction, BSC seeks to restore Old City Hall to its original grandeur, including 12 separate office spaces being proposed to utilize the building's current antique shop in a way that emulates the building's former City Hall offices.
Also proposed are new awnings, a monument sign, repair or replacement of many doors and windows to specifications of the 1920s period when the building was constructed, including installation of overhead doors at the coffee shop to replicate the look of the building when the fire station was still housed there.