NORTH BEND — Recruitment is underway for energetic volunteers to help at the North Bend Visitor Information Center.
For those new to the area or long-time residents, volunteering at the North Bend Visitor Information Center is a great way for people to share what they know and learn more about the city. The center is open daily and volunteer schedules are flexible.
Interested? Call visitor services manager Bonnie Hayes at 541-756-4613 to schedule a time to tour the North Bend Visitor Information Center to meet the staff and other volunteers.