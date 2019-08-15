NORTH BEND — Mark Mattecheck had a vision. About 15 years ago he imagined creating a large, outdoor area where members of the community could meet to celebrate milestones, reminisce on old times or simply just enjoy one another’s company.
This summer, the idea which was sparked all those years ago has now become reality. Mattecheck, the owner of North Bend Lanes – Back Alley Pub & Grill, recently opened the center’s new outdoor deck area.
A sign hangs on a fence Tuesday around the outdoor patio now open at North Bend Lanes.
“I kept having this vision and dreams that just never went away,” he said. “I just couldn’t get it out of my head and so I had to do it.”
About three years ago, Mattecheck said they began constructing the area piece by piece. At first, it served as a sheltered area for league member’s to go outside and smoke. It then morphed into creating a larger area where people could hold events.
The outdoor deck features newly installed fencing, a staging area, a gazebo and stainless steel patio heaters in preparation for winter. The space, which is about 3,000 square feet, also features a number of dining tables, an outdoor bar and a designated area for games including cornhole and Jenga.
With some help from Johnson Rock Products, Mattecheck said they were able to use its extra rocks to help complete its leveling and place its final touches. The layout is flexible and can be adjusted depending on the type of event.
“Our main goal was to have a place for the community to get together,” said Mattecheck. “We want to keep improving our food operations and entertainment options for families, companies and people looking to hosts parties.”
As the summertime tends to be a bit slower for the center, Mattecheck said the addition of the outdoor deck will keep them busy during its off-season allowing them to continue providing shifts to its employees. He also added, like the rest of the center, the outdoor deck is family-friendly and another place where parents can bring their children to have some fun.
In 1957, Mattecheck’s father and grandfather, who built the center, opened the bowling alley after moving away from their movie theater business shortly after televisions became widely available. Since then, the bowling center has stood strong in North Bend.
“We really want to be a place where people can go into town and have some fun,” said Mattecheck. “We’ve always been a family operation and we’ll always keep families in mind.”
For those interested in reserving the outdoor deck area or learning more about North Bend Lanes – Back Alley Pub & Grill, which is located on 1225 Virginia Ave., visit its website at https://northbendlanes.com/ or call 541-756-0571.