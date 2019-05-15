NORTH BEND — When Rik Villarreal heard the news last month that his hotel, The Itty Bitty Inn, had been named one of Yelp’s 2019 Top 100 Hotels in the U.S. he couldn’t believe it.
“We were so excited,” said Villarreal. “We started doing cartwheels when we found out. It was unreal.”
The hotel, which is located on 1504 Sherman Ave. in North Bend, was ranked number one in its pricing category by Yelp.com.
The list, which includes four different price categories which range from least expensive to most expensive, was determined by Yelp’s data team who reviewed each hotel’s ratings, costs and overall volume, according to Yelp’s website.
For the hotel, Villarreal said he bases his prices off what other competitors up and down the Oregon Coast are charging as well as taking into consideration the value of the amenities the hotel offers.
“We provide our guests with locally made oatmeal, soaps, roasted coffee and beer,” said Villarreal. “It’s all on the house when guests come in.”
The Itty Bitty Inn features a wide range of locally sourced products including Bridgeview Coffee Roasters, Oregon Oats Company and most recently Bandon Rain Cider and 7 Devils Brewing taps for folks to fill their growlers with.
It also offers its guests the option to use its bicycles, which are serviced by Moe’s Bike Shop, throughout their stay, Villarreal added.
“We want our local economy to prosper,” said Villarreal. “We can do that by promoting and celebrating our local businesses and their craftsmanship.”
With a continued focus on providing guests with high quality service and attracting more travelers, Villarreal said the hotel has completed a few new changes. In addition to adding its beer taps, earlier this year, the hotel also added two Tesla charging stations for its guests to use free of charge.
Currently, Villarreal said he is partnering with local artist Simon Whiteowl on redecorating one of its rooms into the USS Enterprise Bridge for its new Star Trek themed suite. The room is set to be completed in October.
“It hit me one night that I need to create a Star Trek room,” he said. “We’re bohemian, vintage and sci-fi all mixed together so I think it would be a great fit.”
The hotel recently added another mural to its lineup, “The Star Trek Landing Party,” to say goodbye to the room it’s replacing by showing the characters holding tiki-style cups.
“I want folks who visit us to remember the North Bend/Coos Bay as a place of comfort,” said Villarreal. “A place of love and a place they want to come back to.”