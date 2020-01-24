COOS BAY — The new year has brought about many changes at Hush Hair, located at 700 S. Second St., in Coos Bay.
Starting in January, Cheryl Reed has reduced her hours in the salon making room for Toni Eberline, and Lindy Klein, both formerly in North Bend locations.
Beth Burback, owner and stylist will continue to spend afternoons in the salon by appointment only.
Diane Busby continues to be in the salon Tuesday through Friday doing hair, and on a limited basis natural nails and eyebrow waxing.
Beth, Cheryl, and Diane can book appointments by calling the salon at 541-267-3435. You may need to leave a message with your name, number and the service you're interested in with your stylist's name.
Toni, will be in the salon Monday and Thursday afternoon, reach her at 541-231-2672; and Lindy will be working Saturdays, call 541-590-5157. Both schedule independently, working around their busy schedules.
All stylists are barber hairdressers able to provide cuts, color and permanent waves. Prices will vary with each stylist for their service.