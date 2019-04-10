NORTH BEND — First Interstate Bank announced last Thursday it will be sponsoring a Piggy Bank Contest beginning later this month as part of a national campaign to teach children the importance of saving money.
The contest, which is also a part of the bank’s Financial Literacy Month, allows children to design a piggy bank and place it on display at its banks across Oregon for about two weeks.
According to a press release by First Interstate Bank, the piggy banks can be made from a variety of recycled materials and be decorated to each child’s liking.
Customers and employees will then be able to vote on their favorite design and at the end of the business day May 10 all the votes will be tallied. The top two winners in three age categories, which include a 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 years old, will be selected.
“First Interstate has been a proud partner of Teach Children to Save since its inception,” said Stacey Black of the First Interstate Bank Foundation in a press release. “It’s a great way for us to share our knowledge of banking and make a difference in children’s lives at the same time.”
Winners will be notified May 13 and each participant will receive a small treat, according to the press release. The last day for children to submit a piggy bank to the First Interstate branch located at the Pony Village Mall in North Bend is April 30.