NORTH BEND —First Interstate Bank, a $14 billion community bank with more than 150 branches across six states, is hosting its second annual Volunteer Day today, Sept. 11. As part of this philanthropic effort, all First Interstate locations will close on Sept. 11 at noon, giving employees paid time from 1-5 p.m. to volunteer in their communities.
Employees selected their own service projects to ensure they were catering to the specific needs of their communities, encouraged to support nonprofit organizations working to eliminate poverty, particularly those helping to alleviate hunger and homelessness.
Across the company, First Interstate will be supporting more than 200 nonprofit organizations via approximately 250 service projects, totaling 2,000 volunteers. This effort is expected to log more than 8,000 total volunteer hours during one concentrated afternoon of service.
“Giving back to the places we call home, whether through local sponsorships, donations, volunteer efforts, or business development, is what makes us who we are — a full-service community bank offering a unique set of products and services, yes, but more importantly, a trusted community partner and neighbor,” said First Interstate President and CEO, Kevin Riley. “This day simply concentrates and magnifies the efforts of our wonderful employees, who give and give generously to the places where we live and work. We are honored to celebrate the power of community with you today.”
Locally, First Interstate employees in North Bend will be assisting South Coast Family Harbor by sorting items from 1-5 p.m. on Sept. 11.
Despite the Bank’s closure, First Interstate clients will still be able to utilize the Bank’s mobile banking and online banking features during Volunteer Day. Clients can also connect with First Interstate’s Client Contact Center at 855-342-3400 during this time to address any immediate banking needs.