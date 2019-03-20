COOS BAY — Farr’s True Value is switching things up. The hardware store is adding new items to its inventory and remodeling both of its locations in Coos Bay and Coquille.
The remodel, which began Monday, is expected to go on for about two weeks and will include a number of new displays throughout its stores in order to maximize its space and show off its latest line of products.
With the addition of a new wholesale supplier, Do-It-Best Corporation, the store is hoping to have items that were previously difficult to access more readily available for its customers, said owner Jay Farr.
“We will be ordering from them twice a week,” said Farr. “It doubles the availability of certain items and it’ll be a quicker turnaround.”
A lot of the new items featured at the store will be materials related to carpentry and building, said Farr. Among which includes Milwaukee power tools, lumber and a wider variety of household paint.
“We’ve tightened up some of our display areas and now have more room to show other display things,” said Farr. “We made a big change in our furnace air filter area and we expanded our electrical and plumbing area.”
By the end of the month, Farr said he hopes to have all the new inventory items shelved and displayed. A wave of products currently featured in the store will be discounted in order to make room.
“Right now we’re working on reducing the previous inventory,” said Farr. “In addition to the sale, we might also end up donating the True Value Paint to schools.”
According to Farr, the family-run store, which has been in business since 1916, has over the years adjusted, expanded and added items to its inventory in order to meet the needs of its customers.
“We’ve had to go to odd places to find items before, so now with our new supplier we won’t have to,” said Farr.
For more information on the products available, you can visit Farr’s True Value’s website at http://www.hardwareking.com/Home.aspx.