COOS BAY — South Coast Oregon Employer Council will host “Performance Reviews & Professional Development,” a workshop presented by Jennifer Bouman-Steagall a dynamic storyteller and Pacific Northwest defense attorney. The workshop is scheduled for Friday, March 29, with this engaging, dynamic, compelling, entertaining speaker who is passionate about her work and a highly skilled management-side employment litigation attorney with over 14 years of experience representing Oregon and Washington employers.
Ditch the old school-style employee review: Employee reviews tend to generate stress and anxiety, create opportunities for misunderstandings, fail to motivate the desired performance improvement, and lead employees to disengage. Employee reviews are problematic — requiring a large amount of time it takes to complete them, and the probability that the management team and the employee may not agree on or understand the evaluation criteria being used.
Learn the “new school” way: Create performance improvement plans that gets results: Effective company change can’t happen until management and employees take ownership and responsibility for the role they each play in moving the business forward and achieving a company’s strategic goals. Professional development plans create important opportunities for this type of alignment between individual and organizational interests, as well for motivating employees to engage at a higher level.
Learn how to maximize staff productivity through effective employee reviews and PIPs.
This engaging program explores practical tips and suggestions for preparing and delivering a PIP and the annual review in a way that builds trust and fosters more meaningful communication. Join us for this informative program as we explore using a SWOOP analysis (a superhero version of SWOT), SMART goals, and other helpful acronyms, tips and strategies for crafting effective professional development plans.
Who should attend this seminar? This workshop is designed for small business owners, human resources managers and specialists, office managers, managers and supervisors with the responsibility of helping your employees succeed.
The seminar, open to the public, will be held at Southwestern Oregon Community College - Lakeview meeting rooms in Empire Hall, 1988 Newmark Ave. Coos Bay. Check-in starts at 7:45 a.m. and the seminar presentation runs from 8 a.m. until noon. Seminar fee is $69 per person. The non-refundable fee includes a continental breakfast and materials. Register by calling 1-800-342-4742, ext. 2124 or online at https://oecscmar29.eventbrite.com
