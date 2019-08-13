EMPIRE — The Bite's On Tackle Shop and the adjoining can and bottle redemption site in Empire will soon be undergoing some renovations to the building’s façade.
Coos Bay’s Empire Urban Renewal District has partnered with the building’s owner, McKay’s, to bring some new life to the old building.
The façade grant given to McKay’s by the city is part of a program that the Urban Renewal Agency has seen great success with in recent years, especially in the Empire District.
“There's been a number of buildings in Empire that have been awarded façade grants. Including the Subway, and the Dolphin Theater,” City Manager Rodger Craddock said. “Various buildings out there have used façade grants over the years.”
According to Tammy McKay Reeves, who owns the property, she was looking into doing some work on the façade and found the city’s façade improvement grant application on the city’s website.
The project includes replacing the existing wood siding with pewter-colored Hardie-Plank siding and replacing the existing canopy with a dark brown metal canopy and with trim the painted the same color. They also intend to pressure wash and reseal the existing aggregate panels on the north, east and south elevations.
Now a bait and tackle shop, the old building has had a number of uses throughout its years, one of which being a Green Stamp redemption center.
“It’s a fairly old building. It even at one time served as an off-sight office for the police department back in the late 1990s,” Craddock said.
The project is scheduled to begin in September and should be completed within two weeks. It’s expected is to cost $37,632. On Aug. 6, the Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency approved a Façade Improvement Grant in an amount up to $18,816, which is 50 percent of the projected cost.