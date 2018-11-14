COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association kicked off the holiday shopping season last weekend with its annual Downtown Holiday Open House.
The yearly event featured over a dozen downtown businesses, offering customers a first-hand look at its varied, holiday gift selections throughout the downtown area.
As part of its holiday campaign, CBDA is asking community members to save their receipts collected from Nov. 9-24 to be exchanged for a commemorative Marshfield District mug.
According to CBDA President Beth Clarkson, customers who’ve spent at least $100 from downtown merchants will be able pick up their mugs Nov. 24 at Jennie’s Shoes, 262 Central Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The community has always been very supportive of the downtown area and I thank them every day for that,” Clarkson said. “We want people to be aware on Friday after standing in those long lines to get those crazy deals at the big box stores to come downtown take it easy and shop local.”
Clarkson, who also owns Checkerberry’s Flowers and Gifts, advised customers around the Bay Area to keep an eye out online during the Thanksgiving weekend for sales and specials offered at their favorite local stores.
“Way back in the day this area used to be called the Marshfield District and it was the shopping mecca in town,” Clarkson said. “The downtown association wants to recapture that and bring this area back to life.”
Many businesses around Coos Bay, including those downtown, will be participating in, “Shop Small Saturday,” on Nov. 24, a national campaign by American Express aimed at encouraging communities to shop at their locally owned stores.
CBDA will be hosting a “Noggin’ Along Cider Stroll,” on Nov. 24, offering visitors a wide range of door prizes, store specials and hot cider and eggnog at participating shops.
Suzy Gibbs, owner of Jennie’s Shoes, is among the stores offering eggnog and cider said she is looking forward to the Thanksgiving weekend and seeing friends mingle and shop.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to come down and get ready for the holidays,” Gibbs said. “This is our third year participating and each year it gets better and better.”
For more information on participating businesses and event details, visit the CBDA’s website at https://coosbaydowntown.org.