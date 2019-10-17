COOS BAY — Once again 7 Devils Brewing Co. is selling its investor pint program in order to bring musicians to the pub.
“Every year the money that we bring in from our investor pints goes directly into a music fund, and we use that to pay the bands that come through,” said Carmen Matthews, co-owner of 7 Devils Brewing Co. “It helps us to kind of build our baseline budget for what we do throughout the year, we’ve been able to provide about 100 concerts a year.”
Lead brewer Anders Hansen makes calculations Sept. 20 while brewing a beer with hops harvested from throughout the community at 7 Devils Brewi…
This year, investor pints will cost $125, and those who choose to invest will get a free beer each week for 14 months. While the 14 months starts Nov. 1, the brewery will be selling prorated investor pints through the end of the year.
“We’re trying to get back toward a calendar year, so this year it’s a little bit more expensive, but it includes 14 months of benefits,” Matthews said.
Last year, 7 Devils had around 350 community members purchase investor pints and they expect a similar turn out this year.
“Not only do we have live music and the ability to pay the musicians that come through, but it also provides free concerts that are open to the public. The investors make that available for the wider community. It’s not just for us, or just for them, it’s for everybody. I think that’s a really cool community movement,” Matthews said.
Even when there aren’t any bands playing, all the music played over the speakers at the pub is from musicians who have performed at 7 Devils, some of which are live performances recorded while the musicians were at the pub.
“The investor pint program has also helped us to build a whole basic playlist of music that comes through Coos Bay,” Matthews said.
People imbibe in the beer garden Wednesday evening outside of 7 Devils Brewing Company. On Friday, the Coos Bay brewery will release a new bee…
The brewery’s I-Pint program began when it opened back in 2013. Back then, the money raised by investors went toward purchasing local art to decorate the pub.
“It was a great way to bring people in, so we did it again the next year for our pub expansion. That helped us buy more local art. Then after the pub was built out we decided to do it for music,” Matthews said.