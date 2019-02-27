COOS BAY — When Annie Pollard and Carmen Matthews began 7 Devils Brewing Company in 2013, they did so with a simple notion in mind; to celebrate and give back to the community they love.
Earlier this year, the family owned business won the 2018 Business of the Year award given by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce for its excellence in products and services.
The Chamber also recognized the brewery for its continued commitment toward community improvement projects and its impressive employee relations and training.
Lead brewer Anders Hansen, left, and Sam Crowley fill a brew kettle with hot wort Sept. 20 while brewing a beer with hops harvested from throu…
“We were really surprised,” said Pollard. “The lists of people who have won that award are businesses that have been around for a very long time. We were not expecting it, but it was a pleasant surprise and we’re honored.”
Over the last five years, 7 Devils Brewery has locally sourced its ingredients and materials. In an effort to boost the local economy and keep revenue here, Pollard said the brewery tries its best to use as much items as it can from local growers and farmers from around the greater Coos Bay area.
Its public house, located on 247 South 2nd Street in downtown Coos Bay, features local artwork and specialty, handcrafted beer that not only celebrates the South Coast, but also shows off what the area has to offer. Every week its public house hosts live music and has over the years featured over 200 bands.
“Our four cornerstones are peace, love, music and beer,” said Pollard. “Carmen is a musician and we host probably 2-3 bands a week. We have an amazing musical community here and we want to share that.”
This summer, Pollard said the brewery is planning on having a mobile canning station to begin canning pint size portions of their beer. The Crossroad Mobil Canning, a company based out of Keizer, will have a truck on site about once a month for interested customers.
People imbibe in the beer garden Wednesday evening outside of 7 Devils Brewing Company. On Friday, the Coos Bay brewery will release a new bee…
One of many things to come, Pollard said she is excited to see how the company will grow and looks forward to continuing its strong local presence.
“A big part of our success is our commitment to the community,” said Pollard. “We love it here.”
For more information on 7 Devils Brewing Company, you can visit its website https://www.7devilsbrewery.com/.