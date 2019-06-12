BANDON — RayJen Coffee Company is under new leadership. After more than two decades, founders Ray and Jennifer Brongil have decided to pass the baton to their daughter Netty Taylor as the two enter into retirement.
“My parents did a really good job building up the business and I want to continue their focus on providing great customer service,” said Taylor. “It’s a great opportunity and I’m happy to be taking it over.”
Taylor, who has been working with her parents for the past 16 years, officially became the new owner after she purchased the company in April.
From helping her parents at their former café in Bandon’s Old Town to working at their wholesale warehouse, Taylor said she’s been able to really develop and hone in her roasting skills over the years.
“I’ve been doing it for so long that I’ve become pretty familiar with fixing the equipment, roasting coffee and packaging,” she said.
As a former motorcycle mechanic for Harley Davidson, Taylor said she’s comfortable working with different types of machinery and that thinking mechanically comes natural to her.
When it comes to finding solutions and making repairs to the roasting equipment, Taylor said she’s be able to successfully transfer her skills and knowledge from her years as a service technician to her position now.
“I was the first woman mechanic to ever work at the shop I was at,” said Taylor. “It was really cool.”
Looking to better her roasting skills and familiarize herself with the company’s latest Diedrich roaster, in 2003 Taylor enrolled at the Diedrich Roasting School in Sandpoint, Idaho when she took a few training classes.
While there, she learned about profiling coffees, participated in various cuppings and tastings as well as perfected her roasting abilities with the course’s step by step breakdown process.
As the new owner, Taylor said she is looking forward to expanding the company and doing more community outreach.
“I want to do more festivals and events, but it’s hard to get away,” she said. “I’m basically a one person operation other than my two part-time employees who work on our K-cups.”
RayJen coffee offers a variety of blends that can be found at a number of restaurants and hotels around the South Coast. Among which include Shark Bites Café in Coos Bay, Lord Bennett’s in Bandon and the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, which actually has its own customized blend.
“A lot of clients I work with have their own blends,” said Taylor. “I usually brew up a few different types of coffee for them depending on if they want a light, medium or dark roast for their restaurant and then they come in and pick their blend.”
In addition to selling to restaurants and hotels, Taylor said RayJen Coffee could also be found in local retail stores including Natural Grocers in Coos Bay, Bailey’s Health Food Center in North Bend as well as in McKay’s Market in Bandon. The company is certified as an organic processor by Oregon Tilth and USDA as well as by the Rainforest Alliance.
“My son, Havoc, roasts for me,” said Taylor. “Well, he’s worked with me since he was like 8-years-old and now he works a full-time job at (a media company), but he is a third generation coffee roaster. Eventually I would like to hand it down to him and continue the family business.”
For more information about RayJen Coffee Company, visit its website at http://www.rayjencoffeeco.com/ or call its office at 541-347-4065.