COQUILLE — Coquille Valley Hospital's CEO Jeff Lang and plant operations manager Ernie Fegles met last month with geologist Yumei Wang of Oregon’s DOGAMI group and Ed Flick, State of Oregon emergency preparedness coordinator as well as representatives of the Siemens Corporation to discuss the hospital’s resiliency infrastructure.
The hospital has considered a variety of methods for resilient alternative power, including fuel cell technology, according to a press release. The best option appears to be a micro-grid, which requires a new local power source that can be isolated from the power grid.
Isolating from the power grid would give the hospital an uninterrupted on-site power generation system to sustain all critical functions. A battery bank would store energy from solar and diesel generators to help regulate the flow of electricity and to generate the hospital’s own electricity if the local grid ever failed. This would ensure the hospital’s functionality through a disaster or power failure for the continuation of healthcare services to the community and surrounding communities.
After a preliminary analysis of CVH’s power consumption, results showed that a solar array and a battery micro-grid are feasible from an energy savings and production standpoint.
The 1.2 megawatt system would provide an estimated 1,377.3 kilowatt hours at optimum conditions. This design goal allows for two weeks of full power during worst-case possible conditions and potentially a 20-percent reduction in yearly energy costs.
"The on-site visit on Thursday, Sept. 26, confirmed the facility is well suited for a micro grid due to its modern electrical equipment and available space for solar panels," stated the release. "This system would have a payback of 12 years over its 25-year useful lifetime."
Siemens presented this preliminary analysis and solar modeling at no cost to the hospital, the release said. The presentation included several examples of successful installations and the cost savings they have seen with their projects.
Coquille Valley Hospital is currently in the inquiry stage of this potential project, reviewing the advantages of installing a micro grid, according to Lang. Once an agreement is made, the project would take 12 to 18 months.
There are multiple grants offered for the project and Coquille Valley Hospital's next steps will explore the financial feasibility and opportunities available for the hospital.
As part of its resiliency goals, Coquille Valley Hospital will be participating in the Oregon Great Shake Out at 10:17 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, with a simulated earthquake drill throughout the hospital.