Coos Head Food Co-Op is partnering with 7 Devils Brewing Company for its third annual collaborative specialty brew, “Coos Head CoHop.” The brew is a joint effort between the two businesses to raise community involvement by encouraging residents throughout Coos County to donate their hops.
The hops were collected earlier this month and placed into a batch to be completed by early October. Coos Head Co-Op members were among those who contributed hops from their own backyards. Anders Hansen, the lead brewer at 7 Devils, said this year they received about 16 pounds of hops which he said he hopes to convert into 31 gallons of beer.
“We got about a dozen different varieties of hops,” Hansen said. “This is going to be a really fun beer because we don’t exactly know what the final flavor profile will be.”
Once the hops were donated, Anders said they immediately put them in vacuum-sealed bags to conserve its freshness before they were ready to brew. With the help of assistant brewer Sam Crowley, the two began their brewing using what he described as a “wet hopping” technique, which uses un-kilned, wet hops instead of the usual dried hops. Crowley said making the brew this way helps produce a stronger, unique flavor.
About 20 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the brew will go toward the Coos Head Food Co-Op’s new solar panel project. Marketing and outreach manager for the co-op Ashley Audycki said the store has been working on securing solar panels for about two years now and is scheduled to have the final installation by the end of October.
After moving their location from North Bend to downtown Coos Bay in 2016, Audycki said the co-op members expressed wanting the new building to be more eco-friendly and sustainable than the last.
“At the time our then board president Margie Ryan was a big push for that,” Audycki said. “Since then, we applied for a number of grants and are ready to move forward. We are going to be the first grocery store in the South Coast to have solar panels, so it’s a really exciting time.”
The solar panels will be installed by Sol Coast Companies, which plans on placing 40 modules on the store’s roof. In doing so, the co-op is projected to save about $1,600 in their electric bills and produce over 18,000 kilowatts of net energy.
A release party is scheduled October 5 at the co-op’s storefront on 353 South Second Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to celebrate the community brew. As part of the first Friday Coos Bay Wine Walk, 7 Devils will set up an outdoor pour station selling the specialty beer with Hansen present to answer any specific questions regarding the custom IPA.
“The co-op feels really special to be included by 7 Devils to make this ale,” Audycki said. “We are a business that puts people over profit and so this collaboration goes hand and hand with that. We are community of owners who want to do more outreach and bring this community together.”