COOS BAY — Coos Elderly Services is temporarily reducing its hours in response to the unexpected increase of foot traffic at its Coos Bay office over the past couple of days.
The nonprofit financial management organization announced the change in hours this week which includes its lobby hours being readjusted to Mondays and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Staff will remain available by phone and email Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The change in hours are due to concerns surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus and the nonprofit taking precautions to combat its exposure.
According Coos Elderly Services’ website, the organization works to promote the dignity and security of vulnerable people who need assistance in managing their financial affairs.
Anyone interested in reaching out Coos Elderly Services can do so by calling its office at 541-756-1202.
