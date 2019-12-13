NORTH BEND — Rick Jackson-Osborn — a Coos County native with strong local ties — has returned to the Bay Area to take the helm of a local Farmers Insurance agency in North Bend.
“I’m excited to be joining the Bay Area’s dynamic business community and I’m every bit as thrilled to be coming home,” Jackson-Osborn said. “This is a wonderful community and I feel extremely blessed to be able to serve the people of Coos County by providing excellent customer service that our clients can trust and count on as well as top-notch insurance products to protect people in times of personal and financial crisis.”
Jackson-Osborn is purchasing the Gipson Insurance Agency from Beth Gipson and Mike Gipson, who have operated the location at 1899 Virginia Ave. in North Bend for around three decades. The Gipsons are assisting in a consultative role and are committed to ensuring that their customers are well taken care of throughout the transition and beyond. Agent Jill Rasmusen continues to be a key part of the team.
“We were very careful when we approached selling the business, because we want our clients to be taken care of and we believe that Rick is the perfect person to be taking on this role,” Beth Gipson said. “He’s a local guy and his passion for this community is evident. He’s trustworthy and we know that we are leaving our customers in great hands. This is an excellent opportunity for all of us — including our customers — and we are excited for the future of the agency.”
A Marshfield High School graduate and alumnus of Southwestern Oregon Community College, Jackson-Osborn went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Southern Oregon University and MBA from Portland State University. After going away to college, he returned to the community in 2001 and worked for several years as a reporter, sports writer, outdoors editor and editor/general manager with The World newspaper. He also participated in several volunteer activities, such as Bay Area Rotary Club and doing volunteer broadcasting for Marshfield High School football games on the radio. Jackson-Osborn also served a stint as communications director with Southwestern Oregon Community College before relocating to the Willamette Valley in 2010. Even in his absence from Coos County, Jackson-Osborn maintained close connections in the community.
“My parents and siblings all live in the community, as well as many of my closest lifelong friends,” Jackson-Osborn said. “This is truly a dream opportunity for me to come back and be closer to them, to serve our community’s insurance needs and to contribute to our local community. I can’t wait to serve the insurance needs of the Bay Area and get involved in this wonderful community, which is the only true home I’ve ever known.”