COOS BAY — Unlike most, Levi Clow isn’t afraid to run toward a dangerous situation as long as it means helping someone in need. The retired Coast Guard veteran has learned a lot over his eight year career in the military one of which is the importance of being prepared.
“At one point I was stationed down south in Mississippi and every year a hurricane alert would be issued and every year people would be unprepared,” said Clow. “That has always stayed in the back of my mind...after going through some medical issues I had to figure out what I’m going to do with my life and being a prepper myself I thought what if I opened my own survival store.”
With that in mind, Clow opened his shop, Second Chance Survival, earlier this summer in North Bend. The store nestled in the corner of the Pony Village Mall sells items to assist those in need during a crisis. The shop carries a wide range of tools and gear including knifes, water-purification bags, flashlights, fire starting kits as well as clothing and ready-to-eat meal kits.
“I sell stuff that you hope you would never have to use,” said Clow. “It’s counterintuitive for retail, but we live in a world where there is a good chance you’ll have to use these items and so we want people to be ready.”
Clow said he has plans on expanding the store to a bigger location to help meet the needs of his growing customer base. He also said he hopes to start uploading informational blogs on the store’s social media pages of product reviews and tutorials. Clow said he often encourages his customers if they can to buy an item twice as a way to be able to test it out and train with it before actually having to use it.
“I also like to start teaching first aid and CPR classes,” said Clow. “It’s not really taught anymore and a lot of people don’t know what to do when they are in a crisis. I want to be able to pass along the skills I’ve learned.”
Clow began his military career in 2006 and throughout his career has assisted in numerous search and rescues operations and performed an array of mechanical services on military boats as a machinery technician. Following in the footsteps of his parents, both of which served in the Coast Guard, Clow had worked in Alaska, Mississippi and Oregon. Clow said he expected his military career to last a lot longer, but due to his medical condition he was forced to retire early.
Last year, Clow underwent two major surgeries after his colon ruptured and spent six months in recovery at OHSU in Portland.
“I went into the hospital and they had found out my colon was ruptured and I had died for 90 seconds,” said Clow. “Next thing I remember I was waking up with a colostomy bag.”
It was after his recovery and working as a sales representative that he said really gave him the final push to finally open his own store. With a second chance at life, Clow said the name for his business came naturally and he hopes to take advantage fully of the years he has ahead of him. Along with expanding the store, he also hopes to start a youth camp for children with Crohn’s Disease and those who have colostomy bags as a way to boost their self-confidence as well as learn practical everyday skills.
Clow credits much of his success with the help and support of his wife, Lynn and 3-year-old daughter, Zoey. The two are expecting their second child in February. Clow said he hopes to build the store up to its utmost potential. He said he will continue to feature local products made by veterans and provide feedback to all those who enter his store with helpful tips on how to use its products.
“I didn’t start this company to make millions of dollars,” said Clow. “I do this to provide tools for people to say alive and prepare for the unknown because you never know what’s going to happen.”