COOS COUNTY — Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti and North Bend Mayor Rick Wetherell updated attendees at the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Business Connection luncheon Wednesday on their city’s past accomplishments and plans for the future.
Mayor Benetti kicked off the presentations at The Mill Casino-Hotel by informing community members of a few of the city’s improvements last year, including updating its entrance signs, park improvements, street repairs and infrastructure enhancements.
Various projects included building a new wastewater treatment plant and bridge in Eastside, as well as numerous sidewalk repairs around downtown totaling costs of over $100,000.
For 2019, Benetti said its city council is focused on boosting its tourism appeal and investing in the downtown area’s economy with a new parking lot, new business opportunities and continued street repairs.
He also spoke briefly about the much anticipated Coos Bay Village, a new retail and commercial development area, and how the city will work with developers in creating appropriate light and railroad cross-ways to increase pedestrian access.
Mayor Wetherell followed, discussing various improvements toward North Bend city parks and local businesses. Wetherell talked about its façade improvement program, which uses Urban Renewal funds to enhance businesses’ storefront and facility.
According to Wetherell, the city has already aided about 13 businesses under the program. He also discussed improvements to North Bend’s Liberty Theatre and its contribution to the area’s local tourism.
Wetherell praised the North Bend Fire Department as well as the North Bend Police Department, which added four new officers to its roster last year, in decreasing crime for the city and improving its response time, efficiency and safety.
Last July, its city council voted to increase its safety fee to $15 as a way to balance their budget and maintain the police department’s services. However, during the November general elections, a measure to increase its fee to $25 a month was unsuccessful.
“As an elected official sometimes you have to do what’s right and not what’s easy,” Wetherell said. “We need to invest our money into our city and really make it the best that it can be.”
As the year continues to unfold, Wetherell said his priorities for the city include increasing citizen education on daily workings of the city hall to help residents understand its decision making process. Its city council will also continue working on improving streets and parks, which include a major Simpson Park renovation this spring, he added.