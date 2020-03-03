COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association recently received a grant from Travel Oregon to conduct an Economic Vitality Study to create a plan for future development, including business expansion, revitalization and tourism development.
The CBDA is working with Rural Development Initiatives and the Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor & Convention Bureau to develop an economic vitality plan for downtown Coos Bay.
In developing this plan, the CBDA is seeking community input to help the VCB and RDI understand what’s best for downtown Coos Bay. The CBDA is asking that folks who are interested in contributing answer a 5-10 minute survey to help lay the groundwork the downtown area’s goals and strategies moving forward.
The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CBDA20
