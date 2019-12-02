COOS BAY — Over the weekend folks in Coos Bay found their way downtown for the 10th annual Shop Small Saturday.
Starting at Jennie’s Shoes, many came to pick up a map from the Coos Bay Downtown Association. The map showed all local businesses participating in their own way with Shop Small Saturday.
“If we don’t get people down to these local businesses there won’t be any,” Julie Graham with the Downtown Association said. “It’s really important to get people to shop local.”
Shop Small Saturday is a national program that encourages folks all over the U.S to spend money at local shops in their communities. According to a statistic by the Shop Small Saturday organization, for every dollar spent at a local business, 67 cents stays in that community.
Alongside the Shop Small Saturday deals, folks could purchase Marshfield District commemorative mug for the Noggin’ Along Cider Stroll. Many of the downtown businesses participated in the stroll by offering cider and eggnog to guests.
Many of Coos Bay’s downtown businesses took part in Shop Small Saturday, and crowds of cider and eggnog-sipping citizens could be seen hopping from store to store.
Aside from being a starting point, Jennie’s had special offers and door prizes for Shop Small Saturday as well.
“Here at Jennie’s we're giving away a bag full of goodies. I’m giving away a pair of shoes of the winner’s choice up to $150 and other goodies,” said Suzy Gibbs, owner of Jennie's Shoe's.
At Checkerberry’s Flowers & Gifts, a lucky customer walked away with a special giveaway wreath along with sales on some of its different items.
Customers shop and sip cider Saturday at Katrina Kathleen's Home Decor during Shop Small Saturday in Coos Bay.
“It’s awesome the Shop Small (is) promoting small businesses. If people don’t shop at small businesses then all you’re going to have is big businesses to choose from, and small businesses help the local economy,” said Caitlin Decker with Checkerberry’s.
Canard Labs saw a lot of new customers on Saturday. The handcrafted soap and candles shop had free gifts to customers who spent a certain amount of money in the store.
“We make all of our stuff right here in the shop, and that peace of mind you get knowing exactly what you’re buying is something you just can’t get online,” said Lexxi Shands with Canard Labs. "It’s really important to come into small businesses because you get that personal interaction with people.”