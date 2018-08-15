COOS BAY — For the last six years, Tanya Rasley has combined her years of vast work experience and artistic talents to create a line of products that she hopes will transport its users to happier times.
The Coos Bay resident owns and operates Canard Labs, located on 157 South Broadway, with her husband Clay Rasley and has since its inception created over thousands of handcrafted soaps, candles, skincare products, lotions and body spays.
Clay Rasley holds a bar of PNW branded Canard Labs soap Friday at Happenstance Collective in downtown Coos Bay. The business, owned by Clay an…
“We want our shop to be a place that if you’re having the worst day ever that as soon as you walk in it melts away and you leave it at door,” said Rasley.
The brightly colored, unique designs and carefully thought out aroma mixtures are created in a way that Rasley said are meant to offer its users a chance to recall back on happier memories.
“When I smelled the combination of sweet orange and yuzu in our sunshine bar the song ‘Good Day Sunshine’ instantly came into my head,” said Rasley. “My mom use to sing that song to me when I was kid.”
The fast-growing business began in 2012 first featuring Rasley’s handmade soaps at farmers markets in Gallatin, Tennessee, where the couple lived prior to moving to Coos County. Rasley said she dove headfirst into learning all there was about soap making and watched hours of YouTube videos and read dozens of books on the subject.
“When I first started I had four different bars, but they had 12 different oils in each bar which was way too much and really expensive,” said Rasley. “I learned to simplify over the years and really focus on the brand and the product.”
The two moved back to Coos County after Clay received a job offer to return to work as cook for the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. It was during their time back that Rasley decided to take the next leap and open up her own store. The shop began in North Bend but then relocated to downtown Coos Bay to fill their growing needs and to be closer to home.
The 2,400-square-foot store, Happenstance Collective, now features a bigger variety of homemade, artisan crafted products from small businesses around the Pacific Northwest in addition to Rasley’s creations. The new additions include stationary, a baby line of clothing and toys and provisions such as specialty chocolate and loose leaf teas.
Rasley credits much of success on her past experiences of working for major retailers like Whole Foods. While at the store, she said she learned a lot about wholesale and social media marketing and had the chance to sit on buyer’s meetings and worked with them on opening stores around the country.
“Once upon a time I was an actress and a singer and I thought for the longest time that this is what I would be doing,” said Rasley. “For me making that first batch of soap and watching these crazy clear liquids turn opaque and then into something that is an actual useable thing is addictive.”
Handcrafted Canard Labs soaps at Happenstance Collective in downtown Coos Bay.
Currently, the store sells its products in over 60 boutiques around the country in states like Washington, Nevada, Indiana and Connecticut to name a few. In order to keep up with their increase demand and inventory, the two are working on opening a warehouse in North Bend that would serve as its manufacturing headquarters in the next six to eight months. As of now, Rasley produces an average of 130 pounds of soaps and works constantly on perfecting her recipes and creating new mixtures.
“We plan on growing and growing to as big as we can get, but from here,” said Rasley. “It’s a big thing for us that the community has supported us from the start…it just makes sense for us to be here.”
In addition to the warehouse, Rasley said they are thinking of adding more staff members to their business as way as increase their wholesale and get their products into major retailers like Whole Foods or Fred Meyers.
With all the ambition and goals set for the next few years, Rasley said having the chance to go on this journey with her family has been amazing. The two have a 7-year-old son, Liam, who can oftentimes be seen at their store playing around and lending a helping hand when he can.
“It’s nice he gets to see someone who has taken a hobby or a creative passion project and turn it into a very successful business,” said Rasley. “No matter what he wants to do he should pursue it no matter how crazy it may seem.”
The store is open seven days a week with hours varying from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You can reach the Rasley's at 541-357-9667 for more information about their store front and products.