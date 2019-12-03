As a small business owner, it’s likely you run into a lot of buzz words when it comes to growing your social media presence or driving more customers to your website. At Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific, one such buzz word, or phrase, heard a lot is “content marketing.”
Content marketing is a long-term strategy that uses content in a variety of formats and platforms to build strong relationships with your audience, capture their attention, improve engagement and improve brand recall. At least, this is how it’s defined by marketing guru Neil Patel. And BBBNW+P happens to agree.
Unfortunately, a lot of small business owners neglect the upkeep of their websites and their social media profiles. This is a missed opportunity because many customers turn to small businesses that fit their specific needs or personal brand better, rather than a national big-box store. They want to hear your story.
Small business owners often developed their particular brand or mission because of a personal passion. This resonates with customers. Content marketing is how you tell that story.
First, BBB realizes many owners are in business for their niche, not in business to be a social media influencer or blog writer. That is why we stress the importance of hiring a professional — even part time — to post on social media and write for you in a way that shares your business story through a dynamic, clickable format.
Your web content will rely heavily on your business model and target customer base. For example, if you are a business that runs a fast service, like a café, you might use platforms that are bite-size, such as Twitter or Snapchat. You also should consider a loyalty program that will keep customers coming back.
Maybe you’re a pet groomer or sitter. Instagram would be a great platform for you to engage with potential clients by posting the dogs you spend your time with and introducing the audience to them. People love animal posts on Instagram — in fact, accounts for animals now often outperform verified humans on Instagram.
Or maybe you work in health sciences. To communicate effectively with your base, consider detailing the science and the why behind your methods on your website. Consumers want to know why what you do is different than the next business. Pair this with “teaser tweets” or posts with tips for healthy, daily living.
Most importantly, choose the platform that’s right for your business. If you sell tangible goods, taking beautiful photos of your product for Instagram is a way to go. If you’re a contractor or in the home-services industry, Facebook might be a better option because it allows you to post longer-form, explainer content and link back to blog entries that should be on your website.
To relate to your customers, show your personality (ever heard of the singing dentist?). Remember, when people shop locally they’re choosing you, personally. The key to all of this is being transparent and consistent in telling your story. If national brands do one thing right, it’s consistent messaging and that can be hard to compete with. To take this on, share your mission with customers, and present yourself as an authority in your niche to increase the trust between you and your customers.
At BBB, we can assure you, it starts with trust.
(Danielle Kane is the Portland marketplace manager for BBB Northwest + Pacific.)