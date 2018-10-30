MEDFORD — Consumer Credit Counseling Services of Southern Oregon has received a $5,000 gift from Banner Bank in support the credit counseling and financial education needs of residents of the Coos Bay area.
Residents can access confidential credit counseling by phone with the certified counselors of CCCS.
“Often residents of coastal towns like Coos Bay have limited access to vital services like credit counseling,” said CCCS CEO and Executive Director Bill Ihle. “We’re grateful to Banner Bank for recognizing the need of those struggling with debt or budgeting, and for helping us serve our neighbors on the coast.”
Credit counseling helps clients evaluate their current financial situation and create a plan to pay off debt.
To access a free initial counseling session, residents can contact the CCCS office at 541-779-2273.