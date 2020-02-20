FLORENCE — The fifth-annual Community Job Fair will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Three Rivers Casino Resort Event Center. This one-stop Community Job Fair will feature over 40 businesses on-hand and looking to hire, employment opportunities including summer employment, community business connects and the resources needed for a great career choice. Past job fairs have had over 300 participants in attendance. Admission is free.
Potential vendors who would like additional information or to register with a free booth can contact Pam Hickson at 541-902-3821. To date, there are 39 confirmed vendors that include regional/area businesses, schools, military, home based business and volunteer opportunities.
Applicants are encouraged to bring a current resume and come, "dressed to impress."
For more information, visit the Community Job Fair Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1272952566237230/
To date, the following businesses have confirmed their participation:
Three Rivers Casino Resort/CTCLUSI, Oregon Coast Culinary Institute, Summit Salon Academy PDX, City of Florence, IITR Truck School, Bi-Mart Corporation, Honeyman State Park, NW Youth Corps, PeaceHealth, Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon Army National Guard, Siuslaw Public Library District, Lane County Government, Atlas Edge Staffing Services, Arbonne International, Fred Meyer, Safeway, Driftwood Shores Resort & Conference Center, Oregon Home Care Commission, Siuslaw Valley Fire & Rescue, Siuslaw School District, Oregon OSHA, Bicoastal Media, Tranount, Worksource Lane, Linn-Benton Community College, Oregon Pacific Bank, Goodwill Job Connections, U.S. Active Army Recruiting, Job Corps, WAFD Bank, Lane Community College Florence Center, New Horizons In Home Care, U.S. Coast Guard, Head Start of Lane County, Regency Pacific Management LLC, Avon By Kym, Early Childhood CARES, Hoagland Properties.