NORTH BEND — Clausen Oysters announced this week its plans to donate to local nonprofit organization Operation Rebuild Hope as part of its celebration of National Oyster Day.
The national holiday, which is Aug. 5, calls on seafood lovers across the country to celebrate the beloved shellfish by visiting their local restaurants and enjoying various species of oysters.
Paddy Glennon, the operations director at Clausen Oysters, said the company will donate 25 percent of its proceeds made on Aug. 5 to ORH and its restoration project, Bryan’s Home.
The suggestion to make the donation to ORH came mostly from its staff members, said Glennon. With the nonprofit being in the same community and many of its employees being veterans and former Marshfield High School graduates, Glennon said the collaboration seemed to be the perfect fit.
The company will also be providing oysters for a benefit dinner Aug. 5 in Newport Beach, Calif. to help raise funds for Bracken’s Kitchen, a nonprofit organization in California that helps combat food insecurity by feeding families in need.
As part of its ongoing outreach efforts, Glennon added one of the company’s goals is to become more involved within the community and help lend its support to a number of local organizations.
The restaurant will run a few specials on Monday including a fresh fried oyster sampler which will come with oyster chowder and people’s choice of cole slaw or chips for $10.
For more information on Clausen Oysters, which is located on 66234 North Bay Road in North Bend, visit its website at https://www.clausenoysters.com/ or call 541-756-3600.