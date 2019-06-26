NORTH BEND — Clausen Oysters, nestled in between the historic McCullough Bridge and the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, known worldwide as the largest oyster farm in Oregon has now opened a new restaurant.
“We tried to make an ‘oysterlisious’ menu that really shows off our high quality oysters,” said operations director Patrick “Paddy” Glennon. “We let the oyster be the oyster; it’s simple, made to order and fresh from the bay.”
The restaurant, which is part of a larger expansion effort for the over 30 year-old farm, features a variety of lunchtime options including an oyster chowder, a fried oyster Po-Boy sandwich and a smoked oyster dip.
Glennon, an award winning chef with over 26 years of experience, said after hearing feedback from customers and tourists traveling through the area that opening the restaurant seemed like the right fit.
A graduate from Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island, Glennon has traveled around the world working as a fish chef at a number of Michelin-starred restaurants under acclaimed chefs Jacques Maximin and Bruno Cirino to name a few.
For over 30 years, Clausen Oysters has produced its specialized large style oysters to international markets across Asia. In 2017, Glennon and his business partner Seth Silverman purchased the farm from retiring co-founder Lilli Clausen, who began the venture decades ago with her late husband Max Clausen.
With years of networking and firsthand experience in some of the world’s most competitive kitchens, Glennon and Silverman are combining their contacts to promote Clausen Oysters newest single-seed or cocktail style oyster to restaurants across the U.S.
The single-seed oysters, which take about 18 months to grow, are harvested in ocean-based plastic meshed bags which tumble with the tide, said Glennon.
“We’ve done test sales into the marketplace of our single seed and now we’re sold out,” said Glennon. “The oysters will be branded under Coos Bay Moon Rock and Coos Bay Silverpoint which will help put Coos Bay on the map.”
In addition to growing the smaller size oysters, the farm has also employed new harvesting techniques and equipment aimed at increasing efficiency and safety for its crew. When it comes to harvesting its clusters, crew members now use converted cod pots which have been outfitted with netting to hold larger amounts of oysters.
The ideas stemmed from employees coming together to problem solve and using their years of experience as ex-fisherman and crabbers to find solutions, said Glennon.
“We have some great crew members that have been with us for many years,” said Glennon. “Using their ingenuity has really allowed us to have better gear and equipment that increases our efficiency. We love our crew.”
Since the opening of the restaurant, Silverman said sales for its retail and deli have gone up by 97 percent. Tourists and locals alike are enjoying the restaurant and its farm to table approach to cooking, he added.
“We have the best oysters around, all artisan, all harvested right here,” said Silverman.
For more information on Clausen Oysters, which is located on 66234 North Bay Road in North Bend, visit its website at https://www.clausenoysters.com/ or call 541-756-3600.
Its normal business hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with restaurant hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. From now until Labor Day the restaurant will also be open on Sundays.