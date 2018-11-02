Have you been to the Wednesday Business Connection lately? Well chances are some of your friends have, since over 270 of you have participated in our five sessions this past month. October has seen a good mix of variety at WBC with a focus on foundations, business education, county government and the Oregon Legislature. We opened the month with Max Williams, CEO of the Oregon Community Foundation. The following week saw a candidate forum for our State Representative District 9 seat. The next Wednesday, John Bacon was in to talk about the great developments at the SBDC to promote your business success. The remainder of the month belonged to Coos County, with Sheriff Craig Zanni in week four and the entire County Commissioner Board sharing their insights, on current and future county operations and opportunities for the last Wednesday in October.
WBC offers you the chance (September through May) to network with others, promote your business or event with the weekly open mic, while keeping current on issues that impact your operations and Oregon’s Bay Area, through our main presentation.
November has a wonderful lineup to enjoy at WBC. Nov. 7, the Port of Coos Bay will share their latest developments and future plans. The Oregon Business Plan will be the focus of John Audley, the following Wednesday. After a Wednesday hiatus for Thanksgiving, the Jordan Cove Energy Project will provide their lastest update on Nov. 28, to finish the month.
What a great informational and networking resource for you. That’s the Wednesday Business Connection, every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Salmon Room at the Mill Casino-Hotel. If you have people, issues or services you would like to see as the focus of a WBC luncheon, give us a call at the Chamber.
Remember, our business is helping your business.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.