It’s hard to believe that it’s already Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer! As you know, the Chamber has spent the first half of 2019 focused on “Step UP” as we worked on our four Strategic Objectives of:
- Create a strong local economy.
- Promote the community.
- Provide networking opportunities.
- Represent business issues.
Here are some highlights of what your Chamber accomplished in our first five months!
- Had an excellent Chamber Awards Banquet celebrating our community’s successes while having fun with over 300 of you.
- Broadcast 22 Chamber Minutes, each Monday on Bi-Coastal Media stations and Saturday in The World.
- Held 21 Wednesday Business Connection luncheons with an average attendance of 43 people, to a high of 79.
- Graduated the 30th Leadership Coos class.
- Held five ribbon cuttings for new or expanded businesses
- Showcased four businesses with the Business after Hours program.
- Our Legislative Action Team (LAT) is actively engaged in the 2019 Legislative session working hard on legislation impacting you and with twice monthly video conferences with our legislators.
- Three teams worked in the 101 Clean Up Brigade on April 27th to get ready for our summer visitors.
- Our Membership Development Committee facilitated the Feb. 28th membership recognition and directory distribution event in which 66% of our members were visited.
The Bay Area is creating its own future, rather than passively “waiting for the economy to rebound”. The continued success of our Bay Area Chamber of Commerce will require the active participation of all our members. You have all been gifted with the ability to make a difference. So in the words of an old hymn, “brighten the corner where you are”. Together we can make a difference here.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.