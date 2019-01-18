A momentous movie, to some of my generation, was Smokey and the Bandit. It introduced us to the Pontiac Trans Am. For over 25 years following that movie, I collected articles, pictures and books on the TA. I watched its styles and horsepower change. Finally, I found a late model in perfect shape, low miles and a great price. To everyone’s surprise, I bought it. At long last, a dream realized.
Over the years, your Chamber has been the source of many dreams realized. The Tourism committee began with a focus to extend the seasons people come to visit us. They also believed tourism could become a significant part of our local economy. Their success has proved them right. Leadership Coos was formed to educate community members to the many facets of our area. It also had a goal to help produce the next set of community leaders. Today you find its graduates leading local business, government and agencies. The Wednesday Business Connection Team (WBC) stages a weekly business or community related forum, which draws over 45 participants each week, from September through May. This provides folks networking opportunities, current issue information and political insights. Besides regularly updating the program offerings to be timely and important for you, last year the team redesigned the sponsorship opportunity from monthly to weekly to enable more businesses to have the chance to promote their operations.
So, who will be the next “Wednesday Business Connection”, the new dream realized, of this Chamber year? Our community has many needs and opportunities that you, as a chamber member, can make happen. Come on down and we will find the Team for you.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.