Our area has been dealing with the impact of a tough economy for a long time. Over 20 years ago, a group of Chamber businesses and the college got together to propose an event that would inform us about the developments on the national, state and regional economic fronts and celebrate local efforts and successes throughout the past year. Through that effort the Economic Outlook Forum was launched.
The 26th annual Economic Outlook Forum is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 14 from 6:45 to 11 a.m. at the Mill Casino-Hotel. South coast residents will have the opportunity to hear from renowned economists and local leaders about projects of importance to our area.
The conference features economist John Mitchell (M&H Economic Consultants) who will provide the keynote address on the national and regional pictures. John has the unique talent of making economics both interesting and entertaining. An overview of the Coos County and Coos Bay area economy will be provided by Annette Shelton-Tiderman, of the Oregon Employment Department.
Areas of focus this year center around the rapid growth of the tourism industry a part of our economy. The local updates will involve Julie Miller of the South Coast Regional Tourism Network and, secondly, the ever-developing operations at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. A third presentation will come from Sam Baugh of the South Coast Development Council. The popular feature “Home Grown Business Successes” will highlight operations who are actively linked into the tourism industry. Additionally, to open the forum, we will have an introductory presentation from Scott West of Travel Oregon on both the statewide tourism perspective and activity on the south coast.
So mark it down, Dec. 14, watch for the registration forms coming out later this month.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.