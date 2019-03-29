Did you know that the first Community college in Oregon was our own Southwestern Oregon community College? It was formed through an election in May 1961, by local people seeing a need for higher education on the south coast. In the first few years Southwestern held classes in surplus U.S. Navy WWII facilities. Construction of the permanent campus, around Empire Lakes, began in 1963, with additions in the 1970s and the 90s. Later the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute was added. The progress continued with the construction and opening of the Curry County campus in 2012.
Enrollment has grown from 815 in 1961 to over 10,000 students annually.
Cultural and athletic events at the college attract hundreds from the community to the campus each year. As a partner in the South Coast’s economic development, Southwestern offers the region’s employees and employers educational opportunities to meet their needs.
In the last couple years, the forestry program returned to Southwestern with classes for a new Associate of Science (AS) degree. Also, the College signed an agreement with OSU which enables AS degree holders to transfer into OSU as juniors. Now Southwestern is actively moving ahead with construction plans for the new Health & Science building to provide students the most current technologies. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on April 12th.
So wherever you want to go in life, you truly can get there through Southwestern Oregon Community College.
This is Timm Slater for the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.