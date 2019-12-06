This is a busy time of year, what with the holidays upon us and making preparations for the New Year that’s just around the corner. In fact, our Board of Directors held its annual planning session recently, and set our 2020 Strategic Objectives. Let me share them with you.
To ensure that business succeeds and thrives in our Bay Area, the Chamber is committed to the following priorities:
Create a strong local economy
Through supporting the retention and growth of existing local business, focusing on tourism opportunities, supporting industrial development in our area, facilitating new business wanting to relocate here & streamlining the state and local permitting process.
Promote the Community
Through using a positive area marketing message both internally and externally, promoting Oregon’s Adventure Coast, by collaborating with other agencies on product/area branding and by supporting the area’s visitor centers.
Provide Networking Opportunities
The Chamber is the hub of information for business & community, utilizing events like Business after Hours, Wednesday Business Connection and the Economic Outlook Forum and more, to spread the word.
Represent Business Issues
By advocating for business issues at all levels of government, continuing to research and take positions on issues important to business and community, and by strengthening lobbying efforts with the state.
Build a strong Chamber
Engage new active members for committees and events; provide a mentoring program to ensure their success and incorporate best practices from Chambers around the state to continue our growth and effectiveness into the future.
This is an ambitious set of objectives which can truly make a difference in the New Year if we work at it together. So, how about it? We have a spot for you in the Chamber, come on down and join the team.
Remember our business is helping your business.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.