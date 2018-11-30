A community tradition was born in 1987 when the Friends of Shore Acres decided to "string a few lights" to help celebrate the holidays. That first season, 6,000 miniature lights, one large Christmas tree and the decorated Garden House drew 9,000 visitors.
Now in its 32nd year of bringing magic to the coast, Holiday Lights, with 325,000 LED lights, many decorated Christmas trees, lighted sculptures, entertainment in the pavilion, and a beautifully decorated Garden House, draws 40,000-50,000 visitors each season. Inside the Garden House, scrolls of names are a tribute to business supporters and the more than 1,700 volunteers who make it happen.
Beginning Thanksgiving day through the entire month of December, plan to make the trip to Shore Acres for Holiday Lights. Don’t forget to sign the registry in the Garden House and enjoy the free hot spiced cider and cookies.
Down the road, don’t miss exploring Charleston. The harbor is the heart of this community and serves as a home port to a large commercial fishing fleet. You’ll find a bustling marina serving charter boat operators, sports fishermen, crabbers and recreational boaters. The harbor area includes restaurants, tackle, seafood, and specialty gift shops. Unique seafood restaurants will appease any palette.
While in Charleston, stop in at the OIMB’s Charleston Marine Life Center. It’s an exciting place for discovery. Five exhibit galleries focus on coastal ecosystems, deep-water habitats, fisheries, marine mammals, and ongoing marine research. From the Center’s windows you can look out over the harbor just a few feet away. Open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. This adventure is free for kids.
So, come on out to the Adventure Coast of Oregon in December, and continue or start a family holiday tradition.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.