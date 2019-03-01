With March we welcome in the beginning of Spring, tons of daffodils and more visitors showing up on the South Coast. Already this month you hosted the 3A Basketball State Championships at Marshfield and North Bend high schools. So what’s next?
Coming up March 8, 9 & 10 is the 30th annual South Coast Clambake Music festival at the Mill Casino-Hotel. Listen and dance to the likes of Barn Door Slammers, Bay City Swing, The Young Bucs, Gator Nation and more. See the festival website, clambakejazz.com, for information about the event and how to get tickets.
How about a little walking, talking and sipping with your friends, old and new? March 15th, from 5 to 7 p.m., is the quarterly Sip & Stroll in downtown North Bend. With program and wine or beer glass in hand, guests will stroll from location to location in the charming downtown sampling wine or beer, with all the money raised will benefit a pinning ceremony for the Southwestern Oregon Community College nursing class of 2019. The event starts at Engles Furniture at 5 p.m. Why don’t you check out the local restaurants for their specials and make a night of it.
Now is also the time to get ready for that mass of summer visitors we can expect. On Saturday, March 23, SOLV sponsors its spring time Great Ocean Beach Cleanup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on many of our local beaches. Over the past decade, SOLV volunteers have kept more than 4,000 tons of debris from entering Oregon waterways and the Pacific Ocean. So, shake off those soggy winter memories and let’s get ready for company along our beautiful coast!
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.