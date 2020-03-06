With March we welcome in the beginning of Spring, tons of daffodils and more visitors showing up on the South Coast. Already this month you hosted the 3A Basketball State Championships at Marshfield and North Bend high schools. So what’s next?
Coming up March 13, 14 and 15 is the 32nd annual South Coast Clambake Music festival at the Mill Casino-Hotel. Listen and dance to the likes of Alpha Rhythm Kings, Bay City Swing, The Young Bucs, Gator Nation and more. See the festival website, clambakejazz.com, for information about the event and how to get tickets.
How about a little walking, talking and sipping with your friends, old and new? March 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. is the quarterly Sip & Stroll in downtown North Bend. With program and wine or beer glass in hand, guests will stroll from location to location in the charming downtown sampling wine or beer, with all the money raised to benefit the Moore Family, of Wildflour Café, and their young son’s medical expenses. The event starts at Engles Furniture at 5 pm. Why don’t you check out the local restaurants for their specials and make a night of it.
Now is also the time to get ready for that mass of summer visitors we can expect. Saturday, March 28, SOLVE sponsors its springtime Great Ocean Beach Cleanup from 10 am to 1 p.m., at 45 locations on our coastal beaches. Over the past decade, SOLVE volunteers have kept more than 4,000 tons of debris from entering Oregon waterways and the Pacific Ocean. So, shake off those soggy winter memories and let’s get ready for company along our beautiful coast!
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.
