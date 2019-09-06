Doesn’t it seem like September is really the beginning of a new year? Maybe it's because of the starting of school or high school football or the ending of lazy summer vacations. Whatever it is, September is a month full of new beginnings.
The Wednesday Business Connection (WBC) kicked off on Sept. 4 with Representative Caddy McKeown sharing her thoughts on the 2019 Legislative session and its impacts on the south coast economy. Other WBC programs for September include the Small Business Development Center, an update on the Community Enhancement Plan (CEP) with the Jordan Cove project and the latest economic news from the South Coast Development Council. Music on the Bay began Thursday August 8th with its free & wonderful music at Mingus Park which runs each Thursday through September 12th. Our 31st Leadership Coos class begins it run on September 10th. The Fun Festival in Coos Bay takes place Sept. 21 and 22, with a parade, the Prefontaine Memorial run, Cruz the Coos and more. Certainly there’s something for everybody. Don’t forget the Sixth annual BACC golf tourney at Coos Golf Club Sept. 21 where besides having fun, you can win a ton of great prizes and support your Chamber’s work. On Sept. 28, you might want to stop by a real gem for car, truck or tractor lovers. Make it down to Myrtle Point for the Harvest Festival. You will see Spruce Street lined with great looking old and custom vehicles. To end your month, remember Business after Hours, that Chamber networking experience, is scheduled by Cardinal Services at the Egyptian Theatre, in downtown Coos Bay, on Sept. 26.
Let’s get into the New Year and make this one of our best ever.
You have free articles remaining.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.