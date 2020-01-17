For the past several months we have talked about the various teams, activities and opportunities the Chamber is involved in. But why be a Chamber member? Periodically, I ask that question of our directors, who are your friends and neighbors. Here’s a little of what they had to say.
- I am active with the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce because I feel strongly that the business community supports one another and works to encourage the growth of our region. We must get back on a sustainable foundation where we are better able to provide for ourselves.
- I belong to the Chamber because I like the forward movement I am seeing. We have moved from a quaint networking group to building a business advocacy powerhouse. I feel we are making a difference in our area. Our voice is being heard and we are actively representing our 530 members. We are building connections with key people and businesses to help move this area forward. We are doing this all while we continue to build our membership providing those key networking opportunities that strengthen our team.
- I am a chamber member because: 1) I like to stay connected to my peers and important community issues. It makes me feel like I have a voice and can help not only my community, but also my own business. 2) I appreciate the networking and reciprocity that occurs between chamber members. 3) I enjoy participating in community events (social outlet). Being involved allows me to be aware of all the events and participate as I am able.
- I believe that as a business owner, I have a responsibility to invest my time and money back into the community that supports me and my family. As the community flourishes, so will my business.
- It is simple. We are stronger, have more influence and clout when we work together. We will each be successful when we are all successful.
So, if you want to make a difference for your business and your community, join us today.
Remember our business is helping your business.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.