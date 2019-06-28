Over the past few months we have talked about the various teams, activities and opportunities the Chamber is involved in. But why be a Chamber member? I ask that question periodically of our directors, who are your friends and neighbors. Here’s a little of what they had to say this time.
- Like many, my first thought is because we are a business community that should work together to better ourselves and better our community. I think by sharing we become better. By educating we become better. By working together, we become better. The goal, in my opinion, is if we do all of that we become great!
- I believe the Chamber is key to communications, coordination and collaboration in this community. The Chamber is the voice of local collective business as we represent the community and small business well.
- I love knowing what's going on in our business community and being apprised of community events and activities. I like networking with other businesses and learning about the services that are offered in our area.
- I believe that as a business owner, I have a responsibility to invest my time and money back into the community that supports me and my family. As the community flourishes, so will my business.
- I belong to the Chamber for Community involvement, networking opportunities through the many events and to stay connected. I believe The Chamber is truly making a difference in the community in a positive way.”
So, if you want to make a difference for your business and your community, there is a spot for you at the Chamber.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.