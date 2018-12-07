With fallen leaves clogging your gutters and frost on the windshield, we begin thinking about the New Year. At the Chamber, we begin our preparation for 2019’s opportunities and successes with the annual board planning session.
For the past several years we have used your input about what you see are the most important issues facing our community, how you think the Chamber has been dealing with them, and what you would like to have us address in the next year.
With that information and our Committee 2019 goals, the Chamber sets its Strategic Objectives for the next year.
Part of the success of that effort depends on leadership. The Executive Committee for 2019 was just elected so let me share that information with you.
- President — Clark Walworth — Coquille Indian Tribe.
- President-Elect — Todd Goergen — Boxcar Hill Campground.
- Past President — Tom Burdett — BnT Promotional Products.
- Vice President — Government Affairs and Economic Development —Rick Skinner — Superior Construction Consulting Services.
- Vice President — Tourism and Membership — Rick Stillwagon —Stillwagon Distillery.
- Vice President — Communications and Community Outreach — Lonni Corona — Harmony Homecare.
- Secretary — Pam Plummer — Oregon Pacific Bank.
- Treasurer — Michele Hampton — Banner Bank.
Your community has succeeded as a result of people working together. Your Chamber of Commerce provides the perfect mechanism for continued community cooperation and success. So, come join us and be part of the team!
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.