Country singer Aaron Tippin had a song a several years ago entitled, “You got to stand for something or you’ll fall for anything”. Our Legislative Action Team (LAT) takes that to heart. It’s important for your Chamber to promote those things which give us a positive economic climate to grow your business and create a healthy community for your family.
The LAT has actively participated in every legislative session since 2011. In the 2018 short session, they tracked and worked the bills in support of the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce (OSCC) Legislative Agenda. While we have not been successful in every fight, the Chambers of Commerce in Oregon are having an impact in Salem. The LAT, over the past few years, has developed a strong relationship with our legislators through the OSCC Chamber Day at the capitol, twice monthly teleconferences with them which we sponsor with the college, and direct contact with their offices. During the session, our team meets as many times as necessary each month to be timely and effective. The 2019 long session at the legislature has already been filled with challenges for Oregon businesses and communities which the LAT, joining with other Oregon Chambers, has worked to try to resolve favorably for you. Additionally, your LAT is actively participating in many other local issues to make a difference for you.
Too often we think if we had more time, assets or help, we could really get something done. I am reminded of an old hymn which says, “To the many duties ever near you now be true. Brighten the corner where you are”. So, Chamber member, if you want to have an impact here, give us a call and join the LAT.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.