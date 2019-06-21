Summer is finally here! After you’ve celebrated our independence and are looking to head out on a vacation, take a look at all the things going on at home, just in the month of July.
The little Theatre on the Bay hosts great country music at the Little Ole Opry, weekends from July 6th through July 28th. North Bend celebrates its 116th birthday with July Jubilee on the 19th through the 21st that includes a parade, a car cruise, a show & shine, a family picnic and a Jubilee 5K Jaunt, among many other things. Additionally, their quarterly Sip & Stroll will be held Friday night the 19th with the proceeds going to the Clambake Music Festival. The 41st annual Oregon Coast Music festival kicks off with a free concert at Mingus Park Saturday July 13th followed by performances at different venues, including Shore Acres Park, through July 27th. Look for Music on the Bay coming to Mingus park on Thursdays beginning August 22nd. Also, Farmers Market continues in downtown Coos Bay every Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm.
This active July concludes with the Coos County Fair in Myrtle Point with food, rides, animals, and another parade on Saturday the 27th. Not to mention the Apple pie Championships and 4H auction.
Hey folks, take time to explore our estuary this summer. Stop by the South Slough National Estuarine Reserve, out Seven Devils Road, and enjoy their amazing Interpretive Center, excellent resource education programs of all types and the miles of trails that take you down to the water.
So, it truly is all right here on Oregon’s Adventure Coast, where the Soul meets the Sea!
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.