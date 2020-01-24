Top 10 reasons to join the Chamber: Number 2, Increase your visibility in the community.
As a business person one of the most important things you do is to get the word out about what you produce, its excellent value, your great staff and where you can be found. In today's world they call that being visible.
As a member, your contact information is in our annual business directory. We produce 5,000 copies each year which are well distributed locally and regionally. Additionally, you are listed on our website, available to those who are seeking your products or services. We also regularly post your announcements to our Facebook page.
Why not be the focus of an evening by holding a Business after Hours at your operation, with two hours to acquaint everyone with what makes you special? Also, our Wednesday Business Connection luncheon gives you many opportunities to promote yourself. Whether it’s the open mic you can use to introduce new staff or products, door prizes provided for drawings at the end of the session or giving a business spotlight.
Visibility comes through sponsorships, too. Sponsorships are highlighted in all our activity advertising. Weekly sponsorships are available for WBC. The Economic Outlook forum has numerous spots available, as does our BACC Awards banquet in January. Or maybe you would like to be a participant, bringing your team to our bowling party or golf tourney or the Highway 101 clean up.
How about becoming active in one of our committees like Tourism, Education or Business Development? Not only are you visible in the community, but you are making it a better place to live.
So, come on down and join the team today.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.