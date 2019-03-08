Top 10 reasons to join the Chamber: Number 3, Create networking opportunities.
As a business person one of the most important things you do is to get the word out about what you produce, its excellent value, your great staff and where you can be found. In today's world they call that networking. Here are just a few of the great networking opportunities your Chamber provides.
Business after Hours takes place the last Thursday of each month from 5-7 p.m. It's an opportunity for you to showcase your business, your staff and your products using an open house format with food and drink. Our Ambassadors welcome your guests. There's a short formal presentation, supplemented with tours of your operations by your staff. With turn outs which range from 40 to over 100, what a great way to connect your business to the community.
The Wednesday Business Connection is held every Wednesday from September through May at the Mill Casino. Each week has a sponsor which is featured in all the event advertising during that week. The sponsor also gives a short Business Spotlight about their operations. Generally, before the featured speaker we have an open mic enabling you to announce special sales, products new staff members or events. Lastly, we end the session each week with the drawing of business cards to door prizes provided by member businesses who are recognized for the contribution.
How about our events for networking, like the Economic Outlook Forum, the Annual Chamber Awards Banquet, the Highway 101 Clean Up Brigade, the Bowling Party or the Golf tournament?
Why not get serious about networking? Come take advantage of your Chamber opportunities.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.