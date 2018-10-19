Isn’t it amazing how quickly time passes and what is important to community life changes? Do you remember North Bend Electric Company or the Rubber Duck or the Top Hat drive in? Change, that is directed with vision, can chart a course to a great future.
In a study about nations, it was asked, is a nation’s positive image of its future a function of its success or is success a function of its positive image of its future? What they found was, in all cases, significant vision preceded significant success. Many nations began their climb to greatness without the right resources, population base or strategic advantages. What they did have was a detailed, extensive and significant vision of what they could become. This is also true about communities, businesses and even you. So, how about helping detail our vision for Oregon’s Bay Area.
What are the most noticeable differences you would like to see here in 2029? What would be different? How will the population mix differ from what it is now? What lifestyle changes have taken place? How will these differences affect your city? How will local government be different? What would it be like to live here? What would be the same?
I’m asking each of you to take some time, put some thought into it and detail your 2029 vision for our home. Use some of your BOLD ideas in the plan. This is an open book test, so get as much help from your family and friends as you want. Please share your thoughts with me at the Chamber office. I’ll put together your responses and get it out to all of you. Your ideas are critical to our success as a community. This is really the first step in creating our own future. So, like the old hymn, we can “brighten the corner where you are”.
Remember our business is helping your business and like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.