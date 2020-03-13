Did you know that the first community college in Oregon was our own Southwestern Oregon Community College? It was formed through an election in May 1961, by local people seeing a need for higher education on the south coast. In the first few years Southwestern held classes in surplus US Navy WWII facilities. Construction of the permanent campus, around Empire Lakes, began in 1963, with additions in the 1970s and the 90s. Later the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute, was added. The progress continued with the construction and opening of the Curry county campus in 2012.
Enrollment has grown from 815 in 1961 to over 10,000 students annually.
Cultural and athletic events at the college attract hundreds from the community to the campus each year. As a partner in the South Coast’s economic development, Southwestern offers the region’s employees and employers educational opportunities to meet their needs.
The Columbia Pacific Maritime school is relocating from Portland to the Southwestern Campus during April, with an open house on May 1st. The school helps mariners reach their professional license goals by providing US Coast Guard approved courses for deck endorsements. Southwestern is also actively working on the construction of the new Health & Science building, which will provide students with the most current technologies. A celebration of its completion and ribbon cutting will take place on October 9th.
So where ever you want to go in life, you truly can get there through Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In