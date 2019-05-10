Have you been to the Wednesday Business Connection lately? Well chances are some of your friends have, since almost 170 of you participated in our four sessions in April. We had a good mix of variety at WBC with a focus on the work of the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, Barrett Business Services, Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock and North Bend Administrator Terence O’Connor on the challenges of financing city services and Judy Duffy of Tribal 1, the Coquille Tribal Development Corporation. Our first session of May featured Miles Phillips, OSU Tourism Extension agent on the South Coast and the current regional tourism effort.
WBC offers you the chance (September through May) to network with others, promote your business or event with the weekly open mic, while keeping current on issues that impact your operations and Oregon’s Bay Area, through our main presentation.
The remainder of May has a great line up to finish our WBC season. May 8th, we heard from the Coos Bay and North Bend library directors about libraries and library services in the digital age. They are followed on successive Wednesdays with a look at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology, the Oregon Coast Music Association and their July festival, and finally, Ruth Miles and Carrie Baxandall, Office of Small Business Assistance in the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. They help small business cut through government red tape to get on with business.
WBC often highlights the many issues and opportunities Chamber members are actively working to make Oregon’s Bay Area a better place to live and do business. Come see how you can get involved!
What a great informational and networking resource for you. That’s the Wednesday Business Connection (WBC), every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Salmon Room at the Mill Casino-Hotel.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.