Our area has been dealing with the impact of a tough economy for a long time. Over 25 years ago, a group of Chamber businesses and the college got together to propose an event that would inform us about the developments on the national, state and regional economic fronts and celebrate local efforts and successes throughout the past year. Through that effort the Economic Outlook Forum was launched.
The 27th annual Economic Outlook Forum is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13 from 6:45 to 11 a.m. at the Mill Casino-Hotel. South coast residents will have the opportunity to hear from renowned economists and local leaders about projects of importance to our area.
The conference features Economist John Mitchell (M&H Economic Consultants), who will provide the keynote address on the national and regional pictures. John has the unique talent of making economics both interesting and entertaining. An overview of the Coos County and Coos Bay area economy will be provided by Guy Tauer, of the Oregon Employment Department. Areas of focus this year center around the many development projects planned and happening around the Bay. Two of the local updates will involve the City of Coos Bay and developers with their execution of the Front Street plan. Thirdly, the College, with the new Health & Science building coming on line, will relate its planned increase in nursing classes sizes to meet our needs here. The popular feature “Home Grown Business Successes” will highlight operations who are actively linked into the community as well as being successful entrepreneurs. Additionally, to open the forum, we will have an introductory presentation from Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins on the economic present and future of Oregon’s South Coast.
So mark it down, Dec. 13, watch for the registration forms about mid November.
Timm Slater is executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information on your Chamber, email us at timmslater@oregonsbayarea.org.